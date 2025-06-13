Ventura County agricultural growers hurt by farmworker ICE raids

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- The ICE raids are taking a toll on growers and farmworkers in Southern California. Many people are scared to show up for work.

It's hitting the agricultural business in Ventura County especially hard.

Camarillo Nursery is open and behind it there is this big field. Alonso Peraza says it's unusual to see it so quiet.

"Normally you'd see like at least four crews working this field, but now it's empty because they're scared, they're not here. They don't want to show up to work," Peraza said.

On Tuesday, ICE agents targeted workers on produce farms in Ventura County. Video shows the agents chasing workers as they run through the fields.

"Around us, all the people here, they're losing all their field workers. Everybody, you eat what they plant," said Julia Gonzalez from Camarillo Nursery

President Donald Trump appears to be changing his stance on farmworkers. He was asked about the impact that these raids are having on the industry.

"Our farmers are being hurt badly, they have good workers that have worked for them for 20 years. They are not citizens, but turned out to be great. We will do something about that," said Trump.

Driving through Camarillo and Oxnard, workers could be seen in several other fields.

"Our farmworker population is mixed status so of course there are people that might feel more safe to go to work, but there are people who are not, so they decided to stay home," said Arcenio Lopez from Mixteco, an organization that represents the indigenous migrant community.

Lopez said his office received more than 10 texts and calls just this morning.

"We're speaking with some of the growers and they're telling us at least 40% of the workforce didn't show up for work," Lopez said.

People in Camarillo say everyone in the farm industry is now on edge. They wonder what the future will be in these fields if this uncertainty goes on.