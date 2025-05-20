SoCal man accused of threatening taco stand worker with replica gun during argument over order

OAK VIEW, Calif. (KABC) -- A Ventura County man was arrested for allegedly threatening a taco stand worker with a replica gun during an argument over his order, authorities said.

The incident happened the evening of Friday, May 9, in the 500 block of North Avenue in the Oak View area.

According to the sheriff's office, 24-year-old Javier Soriano Cassarubias was carrying a replica gun and pulled it out on the female worker after he got upset over his order.

"During the incident, the suspect brandished a firearm at the employee and threatened her," said the sheriff's office in a statement.

Cassarubias then took off in a gray sedan.

Deputies were able to track him down with the help of surveillance cameras at the business.

Cassarubias was arrested the following morning in the 200 block of East Oak View Avenue, which was where his vehicle was found. Authorities said a replica firearm was recovered from the scene.

Cassarubias faces several charges, including brandishing a replica firearm and criminal threats. He was booked into the Ventura County Main Jail and was released on bond the next day.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.