Worker says he hid for several hours to escape arrest during Camarillo immigration raid

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A worker says he hid for several hours to escape arrest during a chaotic immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo.

Jesus Vasquez came back to Glass House Farms Monday to see if he could return to work and pick up the belongings of his friends and co-workers detained by immigration agents Thursday.

He told reporters there was no work at the cannabis growing facility, but he shared how he escaped the immigration raid.

He recalled he found a place to hide in one of the glass houses and stayed put for hours.

"There are three sections. I hid where there's a division and stayed since 11 in the morning and didn't get out until 2 in the morning," Vasquez said.

Federal officers arrested at least 361 people when they raided Glass House Farms facilities in Camarillo and Carpinteria, according to the Department of Homeland Security. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said 14 children were rescued from potential forced labor, exploitation and trafficking during the operation.

Glass House Farms is being investigated for allegedly violating child labor violations, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The United Farm Workers Union released a statement that said in part:

"Farm workers are excluded from basic child labor laws, and it is unfortunately not uncommon for teenagers to work in the fields. To be clear: detaining and deporting children is not a solution for child labor."

During the raid in Camarillo, a farmworker fell from a building and later died of his injuries.

Jaime Alanís Garcia died Saturday afternoon, according to a social media post shared by his niece. He is the first known fatality during one of the Trump administration's ongoing immigration enforcement operations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.