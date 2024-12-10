2 Verdugo Hills High School students stabbed in Tujunga, hospitalized

Two Verdugo Hills High School students were hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded in the Tujunga area, authorities said.

TUJUNGA, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Two Verdugo Hills High School students were stabbed Monday in Tujunga and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Officers responded to the 10600 block of Plainview Avenue around 1:55 p.m. Monday regarding reports of a stabbing, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The two victims were conscious when they were taken to a hospital, police said.

It was unclear what led to the attack, but detectives determined that four juvenile suspects were last seen traveling southbound on Irma Avenue in a white four-door vehicle.

Whether the attack occurred on campus or near the school was unconfirmed.

The Los Angeles Unified School District issued a statement saying it is "committed to our schools being safe spaces for all students and we will not tolerate violent incidents regardless of who perpetrates them."

"We are wishing a swift recovery for our two students at Verdugo Hills High School while we fully investigate what happened and how it took place. To our families, rest assured that we are tirelessly working to protect all students. Los Angeles Unified schools remain safe, open and inclusive spaces for our students. We will continue partnering with law enforcement agencies including Los Angeles School Police, community-based organizations, local municipalities and mental health professionals to ensure all students receive extensive care and protection."