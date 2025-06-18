Inland Empire veterans gather weekly at Fontana Community Senior Center for support and healing

Fontana Military Veterans is looking to grow and welcome more local veterans who could benefit from the support.

A group of Inland Empire veterans known as the Fontana Military Veterans has built a strong bond through weekly meetups and shared experiences.

A group of Inland Empire veterans known as the Fontana Military Veterans has built a strong bond through weekly meetups and shared experiences.

A group of Inland Empire veterans known as the Fontana Military Veterans has built a strong bond through weekly meetups and shared experiences.

A group of Inland Empire veterans known as the Fontana Military Veterans has built a strong bond through weekly meetups and shared experiences.

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of Inland Empire veterans known as the Fontana Military Veterans has formed a special camaraderie over the years. Since 2013, the group has met weekly at the Fontana Community Senior Center, creating a safe space for veterans to reconnect and support each other.

"It is important to get each other's perspective and help each other out. We're all different, but somebody may be suffering from something or needs help filing a claim," said Vietnam veteran Martin Daly.

Most members of the group are those who served in Vietnam. Through storytelling and shared experiences, the veterans have built a lasting bond.

"I definitely enjoy coming over here because I like not only hearing the jokes and stories that each one of us has, but it just gives you good comfort and a good feeling," said Vietnam veteran Ernest Gonzalez.

Many members are also active in the community through nonprofit work. Several are part of a group called the Inland Woodworkers, an organization that handcrafts wooden toys for children in need.

"We collaborated with them and had their members on the float and they were entered into Fontana parades so we could honor those heroes in their community," said U.S. Navy veteran Mike Trejo. "So we like to spend time together and talk about all the things that interest us, veteran issues as well as the woodcraft we do."

With around 20 members, the Fontana Military Veterans is looking to grow and welcome more local veterans who could benefit from the connection and support.

"We need the organization to be publicized and have local veterans just join it. We're an uncharted organization, just veterans who volunteered our time together. And we try to help each other out," said U.S. Army veteran John Gordon.