"I got punted like a pro football player kicking a ball up into the air and into a brick wall," said Stuart.

'I really felt it was over': Victim of Beverly Hills carjacking crash details traumatic experience

At least four people were injured when a man carjacked a BMW and crashed into a building during the annual holiday light celebration on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was rundown by a carjacking suspect in Beverly Hills last week detailed the traumatic near-death experience that left him with several broken bones.

Russell Stuart had just walked over to get his daughter a balloon during the city's annual holiday light celebration last Thursday when a carjacking suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the crowd.

"I heard screeching tires and I looked back and I was hit by a vehicle. I didn't know what it was at the time," said Stuart. "I got punted like a pro football player kicking a ball up into the air and into a brick wall".

According to police, James Portul of Pennsylvania carjacked a woman driving a BMW X3 around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of North Bedford Drive.

A short time later, Portul lost control of the SUV and crashed near the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Camden Drive, which was jam-packed with people attending the holiday event.

Three others were injured in the crash, but Stuart took the brunt of the impact. He severely broke both of his arms and shoulders, as well as his hand and elbow.

Stuart, who was interviewed by Eyewitness News two years ago about his gun store, has long been a vocal critic about the need for tougher penalties.

"If you're gonna commit a crime of this nature and hurt people with no regard there's gotta be a punishment for it," he said.

He said he is counting his blessings he escaped with his life.

"To take a near death or should have death experience and I know I'll be able to go home soon and back to my family and back to the community, if you don't believe in God, it is a miracle times a million," said Stuart.