3 suspects wanted after victims zip-tied, held at gunpoint during Del Rey home invasion

DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for three people who they say broke into a home in Del Rey and zip-tied victims.

The suspects entered the home on Culver Boulevard near the 405 Freeway Monday evening, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One inside, they tied up two victims and held them at gunpoint.

One of the victims was able to escape and run to a nearby police station to ask for help, police added.

By the time officers arrived at the home, the suspects were gone and the other victim was no longer zip-tied.

It's unclear whether anything was stolen.