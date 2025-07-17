Victorville is first city in San Bernardino County to deploy gunshot detection technology

Victorville has become the first city in San Bernardino County to install ShotSpotter gunshot detection technology.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Victorville has installed ShotSpotter technology in an effort to help track down gunfire.

City officials say the system helps law enforcement solve gun-related incidents that are not called in to 911.

Residents may have noticed the new sensors popping up on the top of streetlights across the city. No, they're not automated license plate readers; in fact, they're not even cameras.

They're specially designed microphones, part of the new gunshot detection system that can triangulate the location of a gunshot and notify authorities within 60 seconds of detecting it.

"It triangulates the location when a gunshot is fired," said Sue Jones, a spokesperson with the city of Victorville. "It can help our deputies respond quicker, more accurately, they can have better investigation success.

"Also, there's an element of having our emergency medical get there quicker," she added.

Jones said the system is called ShotSpotter and was installed in two neighborhoods in the city: the Brentwood/Hook neighborhood, as well as Old Town/Midtown.

The technology is already being used in other cities, such as Pasadena. But Victorville is the first city in San Bernardino County to use the technology.

Since the system has been up and running, Jones said it's detected three gunshots that were not called into 911 and allowed detectives to solve all three gun-related incidents.

The city's contract with ShotSpotter runs for three years at a total cost of $470,000. Jones said it's paid for by a state grant.