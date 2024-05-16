Video shows Tesla careen out of control before crashing into garage of Burbank home

A Tesla driver careened out of control and slammed into a family's garage in Burbank Wednesday morning - and though no one was seriously hurt, residents in the area were still left in shock.

A Tesla driver careened out of control and slammed into a family's garage in Burbank Wednesday morning - and though no one was seriously hurt, residents in the area were still left in shock.

A Tesla driver careened out of control and slammed into a family's garage in Burbank Wednesday morning - and though no one was seriously hurt, residents in the area were still left in shock.

A Tesla driver careened out of control and slammed into a family's garage in Burbank Wednesday morning - and though no one was seriously hurt, residents in the area were still left in shock.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A Tesla driver careened out of control and slammed into a family's garage in Burbank - and though no one was seriously hurt, residents in the area were still left in shock.

The Wednesday morning crash was caught on surveillance video, which shows the Tesla driving down Vanowen Street. In the footage, the Tesla is seen flying through the intersection, leaving a cloud of dust after damaging two homes on Buena Vista Street.

"I heard like a scream and boom... heard the sound crash," said Michael Castro, who witnessed the crash.

After the dust settled, the damage left behind illustrated just how violent the collision was. The Tesla hopped the curb and first crushed a cinder block wall, moving so fast, it appears some of the brick at the front of the yard pierced a hole in one house.

Fauricio Morias, whose home was partially damaged, said from what he could tell, the Tesla was moving fast.

No one was inside the main home that was damaged, but when the homeowner finally arrived, it was quite the scene.

"I came home right away. When I got home, I saw a Tesla on my garage," said Raul Reyes, who said it's not always safe at that intersection.

"Most of the time at night, drunk drivers, they don't see there's a dead end, but in the morning ... I don't see a lot, but there's a lot of drivers driving too fast here," he said.

According to the Burbank Fire Department, two women and a small child were in the Tesla and were taken to the hospital to be treated.

No other injuries were reported and it's unclear what caused the driver to crash.

The incident remains under investigation.