Video captures fiery crash involving speeding car at Mission Hills intersection

MISSION HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fiery crash in Mission Hills left two people hospitalized in a terrifying scene captured on video.

It happened Saturday around 5 p.m. at Lassen Street and Sepulveda Boulevard.

In the video the driver of a white sedan is seen driving at a fast rate of speed before smashing into a pickup making a left turn. A fire breaks out soon after the crash.

The driver of the white car was left with severe injuries. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries, police say. Both drivers were brought to a local hospital.

Police say speed was a factor but there is no evidence that the driver of the white car was under the influence.