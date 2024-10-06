Video shows charter bus engulfed in flames on 405 Freeway following crash

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The fiery aftermath of a crash on the 405 Freeway was caught on camera Saturday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a charter bus and a car crashed Saturday around 4 p.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway between the 90 Freeway and the Howard Hughes Parkway exit.

Video shows the charter bus engulfed in flames moments after the crash, sending plumes of black smoke up in the air.

As a result, three lanes of the 405 Freeway were shut down for many hours. A SigAlert was issued around 4:48 p.m. and canceled at 9:04 p.m., according to CHP.

It's unclear how many people were on board at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown.