VIDEO: Lions find hidden camera in Oregon Zoo enclosure

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A camera hidden in the lion den at the Oregon Zoo in Portland didn't stay hidden for too long.

Video shows the lions finding the camera and taking it away with them.

The zoo put the device in the lion habitat to give fans an "insider's look" at its renowned animal care program.

But fans and the staff got an inside look at a lion's mouth and some up close shots of the animals.