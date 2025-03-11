Video shows Tesla Cybertruck completely submerged underwater in Ventura Harbor

Video shows fire crews pulling out a Tesla Cybertruck that was completely submerged at the bottom of the Ventura Harbor.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows fire crews in Ventura pull out a Tesla Cybertruck from the bottom of the harbor.

The incident happened Monday morning at the Ventura Harbor.

The fire battalion chief says someone was trying to launch a jet ski when the Cybertruck sank.

The vehicle was completely submerged in the water when crews arrived.

They had to send down a diver to hook it up to a tow truck.

Water can be seen pouring out of the flooded truck after crews got it out of the harbor.

Authorities said no one was hurt.