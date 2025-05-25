Video shows fireworks going off at overnight street takeover in Sylmar

SYLMAR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- New video shows a wild scene at a street takeover in Sylmar that brought out dozens of people.

It happened at Balboa and Foothill boulevards early Sunday morning.

Police said at least 100 people gathered in the area.

Footage obtained by Eyewitness News shows the large crowd and dozens of vehicles in the street. At one point, you can see fireworks go off.

Police said the crowd immediately dispersed as soon as officers arrived. No injuries or property damage was reported.

No arrests were made.