Video shows La Puente man bleeding while being detained during apparent raid by federal agents

"He wasn't resisting at all, like they just straight threw him to the floor and like, they started pushing his head on the concrete," a resident told Eyewitness News.

LA PUENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- As immigration raids continue across Southern California, a viewer sent Eyewitness News video of a man bleeding during what appeared to be a raid in La Puente.

On Thursday, the area off Maplegrove Street and Griffith Avenue was completely taken over by federal agents. At one point, one of those agents was seen on video slamming a man's head on the ground.

Witnesses like Issac Torres captured cellphone video of the raid on Thursday.

"Yo, what the f--- are you doing breaking his window, dog?" Torres yelled at an agent in one of the videos. "You can't break his window."

Torres was on his way to visit his grandparents when he spotted the federal agents in his neighborhood and started recording.

The video he captured shows one of the agents smashing the rear window of a white pickup truck. Just moments later, the driver is seen being held to the ground.

"Yo, hey, he's bleeding! He's f------ bleeding from his head, look!" Torres exclaimed.

Several agents can be seen surrounding the man who was being detained. One of them was pressing his head into the ground.

"He wasn't resisting at all, like they just straight threw him to the floor and like, they started pushing his head on the concrete, and that's when I think he opened his head," Torres said.

Blood was visible all over the man's forehead.

"They didn't care at all. They didn't care at all," Torres said.

On Friday morning, neighbors were still gathering around the area, wondering why such force was necessary.

"Not only do they pick you up, but they beat you up," said Manuel Maldonado. "This is unacceptable, but this is the sentiment that's brought by the current administration, Donald Trump's administration."

"As like, federal agents like that, like, I feel like they shouldn't be treating people like that. Like throwing them to the ground, tackling them, like, forcing them down, like, that's not how they should be doing things," Torres said. "That's completely wrong."

Torres said he was able to get in touch with the family of the man who was detained. They said they were able to speak with him, and he was still complaining about his head hurting.

The community has planned a peaceful protest for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Amar and Hacienda Boulevard.