Video shows man stomping on truck, chasing down bystanders in wild road rage incident near Las Vegas

HENDERSON, NV. (KABC) -- Wild video from Nevada shows an intense road rage incident in which a man smashed his pickup truck into another truck and later stomped on it until the windshield broke.

It happened Tuesday just outside of Las Vegas.

This footage shows the man driving a black pickup truck and smashing it into a gray truck. He then steers it into a ditch on the side of the road near what appears to be a construction site.

Soon after, the man gets out of the truck and jumps onto the gray pickup, stomping on it until the windshield breaks with the driver still inside.

The video also shows the man chasing down bystanders, including construction workers, before lying on the ground with his hands behind his back.

The man was eventually arrested.