Video shows moment child climbs, gets stuck in claw machine game

MASON, Ohio -- A visit to a local community center turned into a rescue mission after a young child got stuck in a claw machine.
It happened on July 7 at the Mason Community Center in Ohio.
Video shows the child walk up to the skill crawl machine, open the small door and crawl his way in.
A bystander walking by appeared to see the moment the child got stuck, in video shared by the City of Mason.
Workers then unplugged the machine and moved it into a shop.
Firefighters arrived and worked to rescue the child from the machine.
It is unknown if the child ended up getting a toy.
No injuries were reported.