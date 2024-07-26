Irvine police seek help identifying porch pirate caught on video stealing package

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a porch pirate who was captured video stealing a package from a home in Orange County.
The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was seen riding a scooter in front of a Woodbridge area home on July 10.
After leaving her scooter in front of the home, the woman is seen on video snatching the package from the doorstep with a big smile on her face.
Police believe she may be responsible for other thefts.
Anybody who recognizes her is urged to contact Irvine police at rnigg@cityofirvine.org.