Irvine police seek help identifying porch pirate caught on video stealing package

Police are searching for a porch pirate who was captured video stealing a package from a home in the Woodbridge area of Irvine.

Police are searching for a porch pirate who was captured video stealing a package from a home in the Woodbridge area of Irvine.

Police are searching for a porch pirate who was captured video stealing a package from a home in the Woodbridge area of Irvine.

Police are searching for a porch pirate who was captured video stealing a package from a home in the Woodbridge area of Irvine.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a porch pirate who was captured video stealing a package from a home in Orange County.

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was seen riding a scooter in front of a Woodbridge area home on July 10.

After leaving her scooter in front of the home, the woman is seen on video snatching the package from the doorstep with a big smile on her face.

Police believe she may be responsible for other thefts.

Anybody who recognizes her is urged to contact Irvine police at rnigg@cityofirvine.org.