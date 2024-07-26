WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Irvine police seek help identifying porch pirate caught on video stealing package

KABC logo
Friday, July 26, 2024 2:28PM
Porch pirate caught on video stealing package from Irvine home
Police are searching for a porch pirate who was captured video stealing a package from a home in the Woodbridge area of Irvine.

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a porch pirate who was captured video stealing a package from a home in Orange County.

The Irvine Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman who was seen riding a scooter in front of a Woodbridge area home on July 10.

After leaving her scooter in front of the home, the woman is seen on video snatching the package from the doorstep with a big smile on her face.

Police believe she may be responsible for other thefts.

Anybody who recognizes her is urged to contact Irvine police at rnigg@cityofirvine.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW