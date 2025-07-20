Video shows security guard getting hit by Mercedes SUV during parking lot robbery in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- New video shows the moment a security guard in Santa Ana was hit by a Mercedes SUV during a parking lot robbery.

The incident happened June 4 but the video was released by police on Wednesday.

Investigators said a woman went up to an 83-year-old man and offered to help him with his groceries. That's when police say the woman snatched two gold chains from the man, valued at more than $4,500.

The woman then got into a white Mercedes GLS 450 driven by an accomplice. As they tried to get away, a security guard attempted to intervene but got hit by the vehicle.

The video shows the guard getting knocked down as the SUV took off. Police said he suffered a serious injury to his leg.

Police describe the female suspect as being 5 feet 5 inches, weighing about 140 pounds. Investigators believe she's between 20 and 25 years old and was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Santa Ana Police Officer Rubalcava at 714-245-8373