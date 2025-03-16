Video shows suspects breaking into Upland restaurant before leading police on chase in stolen car

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- New video shows a group of suspects breaking into an Upland restaurant before leading authorities on a dangerous chase in a stolen Dodge Challenger.

The incident unfolded early Thursday morning.

According to the Upland Police Department, officers received a burglary alarm from a restaurant near 7th Street and Mountain Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Video posted on the department's X account shows one of the suspects using some sort of tool to break into the business.

Two other suspects were seen behind him, one of whom was wearing a headlamp.

When officers arrived on the scene, the suspects quickly ran and got into the Challenger, which turned out to be stolen.

That's when the chase began.

Police said officers attempted a PIT maneuver in the parking lot of the restaurant, but the suspect kept driving.

"The driver of the Challenger then intentionally rammed one of our units and continued fleeing," said police in a statement.

Police said the chase ended when the suspect drove up Linda Way, which is a dead end. The driver apparently tried to squeeze between two parked cars to get onto the sidewalk and got stuck.

The driver, who was identified only as a man from Southgate on probation for burglary, was taken into custody. A second suspect, a 16-year-old from Los Angeles, was also apprehended.

The two suspects have since been booked and are facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on an officer, commercial burglary, felony evading, and grand theft auto.

Two other suspects remain at large.

Police said there was another plate inside the Challenger that was listed as a felony vehicle associated with other burglaries.

The incident remains under investigation.