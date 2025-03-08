Video shows SUV driver zooming down shoreline of Manhattan Beach

Footage shows the driver in Manhattan Beach going down the sand, a few feet from the water, as people were playing volleyball nearby.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Video shows the moment the driver of an SUV barreled down a popular Los Angeles beach in the middle of the day as stunned beachgoers looked on.

Police say officers responded to the Hermosa Beach Pier around 3 p.m. Friday after reports of someone driving on the sand.

The driver entered Manhattan Beach within minutes and the SUV was last seen by lifeguards near Dockweiler Beach, according to Hermosa Beach police.

HBPD says the agency did not receive any reports of injuries.

It's unclear if any arrests were made.