Video shows tense moments during police chase, shooting in Inland Empire

CHINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released video shows the tense moments during a police chase and standoff with a suspect that ended in gunfire in the Inland Empire.

The incident unfolded back in March after Chino police got a call about a woman being assaulted.

In audio of a 911 call that day, the caller reported to the dispatcher that he witnessed a man beating the woman, who he said was bleeding from her head.

Surveillance video shows a man police identified as 47-year-old Jose Martinez confronting the victim and trying to force her into his vehicle. His attempt was unsuccessful and he drove away from the scene.

Officers later located his vehicle and tried to perform a traffic stop. But that's when Martinez reversed and rammed into a police cruiser and a civilian car that was in front of him.

Martinez managed to drive away, which initiated a dangerous pursuit. He continued on both freeways and surface streets, at times traveling at more than 100 miles per hour.

Officers eventually executed a PIT maneuver in Montclair. That's when an hour-long standoff began.

The standoff ended when Martinez quickly got out of the vehicle in what appeared to be a shooting stance, the released footage shows. Officers opened fire and later took Martinex to the hospital in critical condition.

He's recovering from his wounds and is due in court next month.