Video shows Texas man ramming mini-four wheeler into Tesla

TEXARKANA, Texas (KABC) -- A Texas man was arrested Tuesday after he was caught on video ramming a mini four-wheeler into a parked Tesla.
The incident happened in the city of Texarkana.
Police believe the 33-year-old damaged multiple Teslas in the area. The video shows the suspect riding the mini-four wheeler then slamming directly into the Tesla at full speed.
According to reports, police arrested the suspect after he was spotted riding the ATV in a nearby neighborhood.
He's being held at a local jail where he's facing felony criminal mischief charges.