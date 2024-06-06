Studio City YouTuber arrested after video shows fireworks shot from helicopter at Lamborghini in IE

EL MIRAGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal authorities on Thursday announced the arrest of a Studio City man accused of directing a YouTube video in which two women in a helicopter repeatedly shot fireworks at a Lamborghini sports car in a remote area of San Bernardino County.

Suk Min Choi, 24, aka "Alex Choi," was charged with one count of causing the placement of an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft, the Justice Department said in a news release. Choi was taken into custody Wednesday and is expected to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon in downtown Los Angeles.

According to a federal complaint, on July 4, 2023, Choi posted on his YouTube channel a video titled "Destroying a Lamborghini with Fireworks."

"In the video, Choi allegedly presses a 'fire missiles' button while two women are in a helicopter, shooting fireworks at a speeding Lamborghini sportscar," an affidavit said. "Law enforcement believes the video was shot on the El Mirage Dry Lakebed."

After shooting an apparent live-action version of a fictionalized video game scene, the video transitions to a behind-the-scenes look at how Choi shot the first third of the video, prosecutors said.

"During this portion of the video, Choi allegedly makes various references to himself coordinating the shoot," the Justice Department said. "Specifically, the video states that Choi directed it. In the video, Choi thanks a camera company for 'being a part of my crazy stupid ideas.' He also allegedly said in the video that the group who helped make the video '(expletive) up' at one point 'because I forgot to tell my friend how to use a torch.'"

During the video, according to prosecutors, Choi apparently made the decision to end filming when someone asked if they would film again, saying, "No, that's it. We're out of fireworks, right?"

Choi is seen next to the helicopter in other parts of the video, the Justice Department statement said, holding what appears to be a firework.

Authorities believe the video was recorded in June 2023, that Choi did not have a permit to film a shoot using fireworks on a helicopter, and that he purchased the fireworks in Nevada because they were illegal in California, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted, Choi faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison, prosecutors said. His arraignment is expected in the coming weeks.