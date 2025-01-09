'The View' expands with new weekend streaming series

'The Weekend View' will premiere with the buzziest stories and hottest topics this Saturday on ABC News Live.

LOS ANGELES -- "The View" is expanding with a new streaming series launching this Saturday on ABC News Live!

America's most-watched daytime network talk show will begin streaming in the new series "The Weekend View," a half-hour weekend edition hosted by the talk show's Friday panel, which includes moderator Joy Behar and co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

The series "will focus on the biggest stories in entertainment and the buzziest news topping social media feeds," featuring all-new "Hot Topics" segments, where the co-hosts will voice their one-of-a-kind takes, and a "Behind The Table" segment, where executive producer Brian Teta and the co-hosts will "dive deeper into pop-culture stories from the week."

Robin Hommel, executive broadcast producer of "The View" noted, "'The Weekend View' will feature more of the 'Hot Topics' our audiences can't get enough of, delivering original content for the weekend with a focus on what's trending."

"The expansion of 'The View' on ABC News Live combines the strength of both to create seamless, blended programming for our viewers," said Karin Gilford, senior vice president of Digital Media, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks.

New episodes of "The Weekend View" will premiere on Saturdays, with re-runs airing throughout the weekend.

The first episode of "The Weekend View" premieres Saturday, January 11 at 7:30 a.m. EST on the 24/7 streaming platform, ABC News Live, available on Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps and more.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC News and this ABC station.