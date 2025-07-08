Vigil turns into altercation with LAPD officers in Hyde Park, video shows

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- What started as a peaceful vigil in Hyde Park quickly turned into a violent altercation with police officers overnight.

The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Monday night after officers were called to Crenshaw and Hyde Park boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video from the Citizen app shows an altercation with several community members and at least four police officers shortly after that, though details about what led up to the incident were not available.

It's also unclear why officers were called to the area in the first place.

In the end, several patrol cars had their tires slashed, police said.

No injuries were reported in the confrontation.

According to a witness Eyewitness News spoke to overnight, the vigil was for a man named Travon Pratt. He was killed in a shooting last month and, so far, no arrests have been made.