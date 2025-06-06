Viral Labubu dolls stolen from Orange County makeup store

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- A makeup store in Orange was targeted by burglars looking for the viral Labubu dolls.

The Makeup Shack was broken into on Tuesday just after 5 a.m., according to its owners.

Three suspects were apparently looking for the popular plush toys, which can sell for up to $1,000 online. They stole several Labubu dolls, a safe, several electronics and some personal belongings.

Video posted on the store's Instagram page shows a dark-colored SUV parking near the store. Two suspects in hoodies are then seen rummaging through an office.

The owners said the alarm went off during the break-in, but by the time police arrived, the suspects were already gone.

Labubu, the plush toy from China's Pop Mart, has become a social media darling. Its revenue more than doubled last year to $1.81 billion.

Anyone with information on the break-in is urged to contact police.