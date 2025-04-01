Voodoo Doughnut opens another LA location, this one in Melrose District

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The popular Voodoo Doughnut opened another Los Angeles location on Tuesday, hoping to replicate the company's success it has seen in its native Portland, Oregon, and at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

The new store, which expected to make about 5,000 doughnuts on Tuesday alone, is located at 7101 Melrose Avenue, at the La Brea Avenue intersection.

Part of the proceeds from Tuesday's sales will be donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the company said.

In an interview, Voodoo Doughnut CEO Chris Schultz noted that he is originally from L.A.

"We can't say enough about all they did to help during the fires," Schultz said of firefighters.

"We hope people come out and enjoy it as much as we do," the CEO added. "No matter what you do, buy one, buy a dozen, just come and see us and have fun."