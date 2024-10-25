Walking pneumonia cases are surging in kids, CDC warns. Here are symptoms to look out for

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Walking pneumonia, a contagious form of pneumonia which doctors say was nearly non-existent during the pandemic, is back.

The CDC says cases of this pediatric illness is showing up in unusually high numbers especially among the very young, so they want parents to know the symptoms in their toddlers.

Ten-month-old Nathan looks as healthy as can be. His mom Anahi Velasco says so far, they've been able to steer clear of illness.

"He hasn't really gotten sick. So if he gets sick, it's going to be bad. I'm a new mom so everything is new for me," said Velasco.

Now, there is a new warning from the CDC about a troubling rise in what is called walking pneumonia. It's making a stronger than usual showing among the very young.

"Typically it's in school age kids, adolescents, young adults. But this year, we're starting to see this in a younger age crowd, ages 2 to 4, which typically is not a mycoplasma pneumonia group," said Dr. John Rodarte, a pediatrician with Huntington Health Physicians.

Mycoplasma pneumonia bacteria can infect the lining of the respiratory tract. Rodarte said if it gets to the lungs, air sacs can fill with fluid. This would result in the following symptoms: phlegmy cough, fever, chills and difficulty breathing.

"Some people might have a very mild mycoplasma infection that you can get rid of without being treated with antibiotics. If it gets down into the lungs, that's when it causes the pneumonia part of it, and that's when often you do need to be treated with antibiotics," he said.

That's why health officials want parents and doctors to be aware of this type of pneumonia, so kids can get the proper treatment if needed.

The CDC says it accounts for more than 7% of emergency room visits among 2-to 17-year-olds.

"If your cough is really lingering and worsening by week three, then it's probably time to go in and get it looked at. Or at any point, if they seem like they're short of breath or having difficulty breathing," Rodarte said.

Doctors say we could see more cases as we head into the holidays. Velasco said she's going to do all she can to keep her baby clear of sick kids.

"Especially in the cold season, I would try to go away a little bit," she said.