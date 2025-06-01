Water cleanup underway after fire reported at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire was reported at Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

Video from the Citizen app shows several engines at the scene.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department received reports of smoke showing from a first-floor storage room.

When firefighters arrived, they said there was a significant decrease in visible smoke and no visible, active fire.

In an update at 4:40 p.m., LAFD said firefighters located the source of the fire within the ducting system. No injuries were reported.

They said there will be an extensive water removal operation after sprinklers went off inside the building on the first and second floors.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this page for updates.