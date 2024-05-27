West Coast Thunder Memorial Day ride through Riverside brings out thousands of supporters

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A celebrated motorcycle ride through Riverside and surrounding areas was held Monday as a Memorial Day salute to the nation's servicemen and women.

The West Coast Thunder Memorial Day Motorcycle Ride has become a tradition for many people and brought out around 8,000 riders this year.

Each year, the ride kicks off at 9:11 a.m. to honor those killed in the 9/11 attack and features a 53-mile trip along two freeways, passing Riverside National Cemetery and ending with an afternoon concert at Diamond Stadium in Lake Elsinore.

"It's just our way of showing support and remembering their sacrifice for our freedoms," said Robert Sides of Grand Terrace, who comes out to see the riders every year from the same spot.

Proceeds from the ride benefit monument construction and other ancillary services at the Riverside National Cemetery.

"To know that people aren't forgetting that it's more than just a barbecue, that they're actually here and support, they could be at home sleeping in, but they're out early in the morning, supporting, remembering what it's all about," said Marine veteran Michael Nunez.

To learn more about West Coast Thunder, click here.