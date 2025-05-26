West Coast Thunder motorcycle ride in Riverside honors fallen service members on Memorial Day

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) -- A celebrated motorcycle ride through Riverside honoring members of the U.S. Armed Services got underway on Monday morning, featuring a trip through parts of the city, including Riverside National Cemetery, and ending with a Memorial Day concert downtown.

"West Coast Thunder" began at 9 a.m.

"For over two decades, West Coast Thunder has honored the service and sacrifice of America's military heroes with a powerful display of unity and patriotism," WCT Foundation Director Jackson Dodd said. "The event will begin with an early morning ceremony conducted by the United States Marine Corps (color guard). After departure, riders will embark on an escorted parade through Riverside."

Riverside Harley-Davidson always hosts the events, which began in 2000 when the dealership belonged to Skip Fordyce and operated under that banner.

More than 7,500 motorcycle enthusiasts were expected to take part in this year's ride.

The event returned in May 2023 following a three-year hiatus, initially stemming from the COVID lockdowns, then ongoing concerns that led to further cancellations.

This year's event kicked off in front of the dealership at 7688 Indiana Ave., with motorcyclists bearing American flags and other ensigns starting to assemble about 6 a.m.. They departed three hours later under escort by Riverside police officers, sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement personnel, proceeding up Alessandro Boulevard to south Riverside, where residents regularly gather on sidewalks to wave and show support.

The ride will then transition to Van Buren Boulevard, where some participants will peel off to Riverside National Cemetery to pay their respects, while others will continue onto northbound 215 Freeway, making a wide sweep on the freeway that leads back into the city, concluding at Riverside Municipal Auditorium downtown.

In previous years, the rides traveled farther east to San Jacinto, or farther south into the Temecula Valley.

"The move to Riverside Municipal Auditorium allows us to provide a more immersive and engaging experience for participants while keeping the focus on our core mission of honoring fallen service members," Dodd said. "We are excited to host our concert at this iconic venue in the heart of Riverside and continue this cherished tradition."

Country artist LANCO will be performing at the venue.

A large share of proceeds raised from the rides and musical shows are donated to the Riverside National Cemetery Support Committee, which relies on contributions to build monuments and make other improvements at the hallowed grounds, where over 250,000 U.S. military veterans, police officers, firefighters and others are interred.

More than $1 million has been generated over the past two decades, and even when the rides weren't held, the foundation continued donation drives to support the cemetery.

More information is available at https://www.westcoastthunder.com.