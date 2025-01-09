Toddler dies after 12 hours in room near space heater; father charged, NC sheriff says

A toddler died after what the Moore County Sheriff's Office said was prolonged exposure to "elevated temperatures." His father faces charges.

A toddler died after what the Moore County Sheriff's Office said was prolonged exposure to "elevated temperatures." His father faces charges.

A toddler died after what the Moore County Sheriff's Office said was prolonged exposure to "elevated temperatures." His father faces charges.

A toddler died after what the Moore County Sheriff's Office said was prolonged exposure to "elevated temperatures." His father faces charges.

WEST END, N.C. -- A toddler died prolonged exposure to "elevated temperatures," according to North Carolina officials.

On Dec. 2, deputies and emergency medical personnel responded to a distress call reporting an unresponsive child in the 100 block of Shady Wood Court in West End.

The 2-year-old child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Moore County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that the boy had been isolated in a room with a space heater running for more than 12 hours before his death was reported.

After an investigation and a review of the medical examiner's findings, authorities arrested the child's father, 27-year-old Aaron Lynwood Carter of Fayetteville on Tuesday.

Carter was charged with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter and one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

He was taken to the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond, with his first court appearance scheduled in Moore County District Court on Thursday.

