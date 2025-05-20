Thieves ransack West Hollywood pot shop owned by Bill Maher, Woody Harrelson

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A West Hollywood cannabis shop owned by comedian Bill Maher and actor Woody Harrelson was ransacked by a group of thieves during a smash-and-grab caught on surveillance video.

Five burglars broke into the Woods WeHo on Santa Monica Boulevard around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Footage of the heist shows the thieves - all wearing hoodies - rush into the store after shattering a window. They're then seen filling up bags with stolen merchandise before fleeing.

"They went in and they just randomly took stuff off the shelves," co-owner Michael Berman said. "While there was a lot of mess from the broken glass, nobody was hurt. They got merchandise, but they didn't actually damage too much inside."

Berman said the most shocking thing about the break-in is that he believes one of the suspects is a child.

The thieves got away with $2,000-$3,000 worth of merchandise.