West Hollywood offering free street parking on Wednesdays in April in support of local businesses

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- In an effort to drum up support for local businesses, the city of West Hollywood is offering free street parking in April as part of its "WeHappy Wednesdays" program.

"We need people to come patronize the businesses. It helps the economy," said Genevieve Morrill, the president and CEO of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. "The meters are free. The parking garage is the parking lots are free that are all owned by the city and it's really something that's helping others."

Offered on each Wednesday this month, the initiative includes more than just free parking. Local businesses are offering special promotions on things like flowers, food and beverages and home décor.

"These restaurants step up and help the first responders, they give back to the community," Morrill said. "We want to get back to them and patronize their business and get out and meet your community members and have fun."

"I think it's a great idea. You know I work in hospitality so I'm if I'm out, I'm out during the week," said Matthew Ervin, general manager of 33 Taps on Santa Monica Boulevard. "So, you know, I definitely love that and I think any time to come and just get a deal it's a good time to come out, especially to West Hollywood."

Some who have noticed a decrease in foot traffic around the city say free parking is a great incentive.

"I think that's definitely an incentive to get people out here," said Thomas Tribolet, a West Hollywood resident. "Because there's a bunch of cool shops and places to get into around here that people don't really take the time to wander and see. Especially because they may be intimidated by the parking situation here."

More than 30 businesses in the city's Design District, East Side, Rainbow District and on Sunset Strip are participating in the initiative. Visitors can find the full list at wehochamber.com.