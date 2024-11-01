West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval draws thousands of people

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- It is known as one of the biggest and most unique halloween celebrations in the world for a reason! Thousands of people headed to West Hollywood's Carnaval Thursday evening in some of the wildest costumes.

"It's nice. Everybody here has a great time. Everybody's friendly, you see all these elaborate costumes and they're just outgoing," said Robert Young. "You just have a great time, a positive atmosphere."

The free Carnaval has been held annually on a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard in WeHo for more than 30 years, although there was a hiatus for three years due to COVID.

"Just been hearing the music all day, seeing everyone decorating. I'm very excited to see what everyone comes out in tonight, absolutely," said Gabby Holpert.

Many partygoers participated in elaborate group Halloween costumes like Scooby-Doo and his mystery-solving friends Fred, Velma, Daphne and Shaggy.

Some even included their pets in the fun, with one person dressing their dog up as Beetlejuice.

Those attending can expect live music, food trucks, a parade and a one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard decked in Halloween decorations.

"Everyone could walk around. They can see what's going on. There's no rush and you feel the safety so you can actually come and actually enjoy your time without worrying too much about it," said Deon.

People travel from all over to be at WeHo's big halloween party that started back in 1987.

"The craziest costumes you've ever seen. Lots of people dressed up, having fun. It's like the best time of the year," said Melanie Dikoph.

West Hollywood's Halloween Carnaval runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday on Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard. For more details about the event, see the Carnaval webpage.

