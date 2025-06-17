Deadly crash shuts down all westbound lanes of 101 Freeway in San Fernando Valley

A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway shut down all westbound lanes through the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning.

A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway shut down all westbound lanes through the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning.

A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway shut down all westbound lanes through the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning.

A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway shut down all westbound lanes through the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A deadly crash on the 101 Freeway shut down all westbound lanes through the San Fernando Valley early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. at Tujunga Avenue in the North Hollywood area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Four vehicles, one of which was reportedly a semi-truck, were involved.

Details about what led up to the incident were limited, but two people were killed.

Traffic was being diverted onto the northbound 170 Freeway. The westbound 134 transition to the westbound 101, and the Tujunga Avenue on-ramp to the westbound 101 were also closed as a result.

All lanes were expected to remain shut down until around 6:30 a.m.