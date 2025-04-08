What is Google fingerprinting? How the tech giant is digging deeper into your personal data

Here's what you need to know about Google fingerprinting, a new way to get more of your information.

Here's what you need to know about Google fingerprinting, a new way to get more of your information.

Here's what you need to know about Google fingerprinting, a new way to get more of your information.

Here's what you need to know about Google fingerprinting, a new way to get more of your information.

CHICAGO -- Chances are, you "Google" something several times a day.

"When you have a random question, the first thing you pull up is Google," said Google user Christine Leos.

But what are you giving up?

"I think that we should still have privacy. I can see where it can be beneficial in some situations," Leos said.

For years, "cookies" have been collecting information when you go to websites, but "cookies" can be deleted. Now, tech experts say "Google fingerprinting" cannot be deleted, and that it digs deeper.

"Google fingerprinting works in a slightly different way where instead of collecting data on how and where you browse the information, it collects actual information about your hardware device, around your actual extensions, you have what type browser using, what type of software you're using, whether that be on a phone, on your physical device, on a laptop; could be a gaming console or even a TV," said Chicagoan Gerald Kasulis with Nord Security.

Kasulis says Google fingerprinting happens when you "Google," or use the Google Chrome browser, and you do not even have to be signed in to your Google account. It gathers extensive data, including IP addresses and locations, plus unique device characteristics, such as screen resolution and browser settings.

"The concern here is that even if you really want it to, you can't delete it. You can't control it. Google will be able to collect it," Kasulis said. "They'll be able to collect that information about you and pass it on to the advertisers to create that unique identifier of who you are as a person."

Google says it never sells personal information to anyone but that it uses data to serve more relevant ads.

When asked how he feels when he hears the list of things Google is tracking, Google user Manuel Quintal said, "A little anxious, because you never know when it is going to get leaked."

Google says it regularly deletes your online activity data, like things you have searched for and watched. As for the updated way of gathering information, Google said it is setting a high bar for privacy, saying, "We updated our platform policies to reflect new privacy enhancing technologies that mitigate risks and support the emergence of new channels like connected TV."

Google added that the changes better protect people from ads, which can deceive users. Google says IP location addresses can be used to fight spam and fraud. Google also says IPs are already commonly used for advertising and "partners must continue to be fully transparent with users about the data they collect and how it is used."

Kasulis says a Virtual Private Network, or VPN, can hide your IP address and exact location.

"VPN will block that so you can pick any location you want," Kasulis said.

Kasulis said you can also help keep your identity safe when you "disable any type of plugins that you might have on your browser that you might not need. So, any extensions you have, for instance, that would be one of the identifiers."

Tech experts say you can also research other browsers besides Chrome, which claim to do less fingerprinting, but it may be hard to truly avoid it, since Google is the most used search engine.

So, will people still use Google, or will they switch to another browser?

"I have used Google all of my life. It depends on... No, I will still use Google," Quintal said.