'Wheel of Fortune' contestant speaks out after wrong answer goes viral

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant offered up a funny -- and some might argue the best -- wrong answer to a letterboard puzzle during Monday night's game show.

With several of the letters already solved, contestant Will Jordan confidently buzzed in and declared, "I'd like to solve the puzzle," before answering with, "Treat yourself a round of sausage."

The correct phrase, however, was actually, "Give yourself a round of applause."

A clip of the hilarious moment was shared on the longtime game show's Instagram account in a video post, along with the caption, "Playing Wheel of Fortune on stage is a whole different ball game than playing at home, but Will was a great sport about his missolve!"

Jordan also told "Wheel of Fortune" social correspondent Maggie Sajak after the show that being onstage was a whole new feeling for him.

"I tell you, when the lights are on and, you know, the stars and Ryan Seacrest, Vanna White... I just went blank," Jordan said. "But if your dad, (former 'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak), in retirement is watching the show, maybe cracks a beer and gets a laugh, it was worth it."

"I'm sure I'm gonna have sausages in my locker and police car when I get back so we'll try to have some fun with it," Jordan added.