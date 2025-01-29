Trump administration rescinds funding freeze directive, memo shows

The decision caused chaos for agencies across the country.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's freeze on federal grants and loans.

WASHINGTON -- Donald Trump's administration has rescinded its sweeping directive that sought to pause potentially trillions in loans, grants and financial assistance, according to a memo obtained by ABC News.

"OMB memorandum M-25-13 is rescinded," the short memo from Matthew Vaeth, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, reads. "If you have questions about implementing the President's Executive Orders, please contact your agency General Counsel."

The policy reversal follows a tumultuous 48 hours for the White House, as states and local governments raised concerns that funding for health care, law enforcement, disaster aid and infrastructure spending could be paused or delayed during the expansive rollout of the policy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.