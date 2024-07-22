Whoopi Goldberg receives key to WeHo for LGBTQ+ activism, woman-owned cannabis business

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of West Hollywood recognized Whoopi Goldberg for her support of the LGBTQ+ community and cannabis movement with a major honor.

The talk show host received the key to the city of West Hollywood on Saturday at The Woods WeHo while also promoting her cannabis brand.

Goldberg's accolades span numerous decades, from being an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award winner, to having the first branded and tested woman-owned cannabis line in California.

Goldberg is due to expand her cannabis business under the WhoopFam umbrella across the state.

Goldberg joins Lady Gaga, the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and others who have been awarded with the Weho key to the city, often given to those who make important contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.