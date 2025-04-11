Jillian Shriner was booked for attempted murder but later released after posting $1 million bail, police said.

Wife of Weezer bassist did fire her gun at officers, LAPD says

Police says Jillian Shriner, an author and wife of Weezer bassist, did fire her weapon at officers amid a manhunt for a hit-and-run suspect near her home in Eagle Rock.

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Author and wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, Jillian Shriner, did fire her weapon at officers who were pursuing a hit-and-run suspect near her home in Eagle Rock, police said.

Shriner, also known as Jillian Lauren, was shot by police during the incident, suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Detectives initially said following the incident that it was unclear if she fired at the officers. However, LAPD sources told ABC News on Thursday that they have since found evidence, including a shell casing and video footage, that they believe showed she fired her weapon once at officers.

"Our investigation revealed evidence such as a shell casing and video footage showing she repeatedly ignored police commands to disarm and that she fired her weapon at LAPD officers," said the LAPD.

The incident unfolded during a manhunt after a hit-and-run incident in Los Angeles on Tuesday, police said. Three suspects in the hit-and-run had fled to a residential area in Eagle Rock, with one reportedly last seen running near the rear of a residence, police said.

Police fired at Shriner, striking her, after she allegedly refused orders to drop her gun, the LAPD said.

Shriner went into her home but later emerged with another woman and a child, police said. She was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

She was absentee booked for attempted murder, police said.

Shriner was released after posting $1 million bail on Wednesday and is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

A 9 mm handgun was recovered from her home, according to police.

No officers or members of the public were injured in the incident, police said.

Officers subsequently determined Shriner was not involved in the earlier hit-and-run, police said. One of the male suspects sought in that incident was detained by California Highway Patrol, while the other two were not found, police said.

The officer-involved shooting incident remains under investigation, police said.

ABC News has reached out to her and her manager for comment and has not yet received a response.

Shriner is the author of several books, published under the name Jillian Lauren. They include the true crime nonfiction book "Behold the Monster: Confronting America's Most Prolific Serial Killer," based on her interviews with convicted murderer Samuel Little, and the memoirs "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem" and "Everything You Ever Wanted."

ABC News' Alex Stone contributed to this report.

