Wild rollover crash caught on video in West Los Angeles; driver arrested for DUI

WEST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was taken into custody and another was rushed to the hospital after a rollover crash in West Los Angeles that was caught on camera.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night when a driver crashed into another car near Bundy Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It's unclear if the car that was hit was parked or moving.

The impact of the crash sent one car sliding onto its roof before it slammed into what appeared to be a pole or tree.

The driver allegedly responsible for the crash was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Additional details were not available.