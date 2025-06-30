﻿Wildfire wake-up call: Elderly California residents are urged to prepare for emergencies

Recent wildfires throughout California are a good reminder of the importance of having an emergency plan in place, and it's especially important for older adults and people with disabilities.

"This is bad, this is so bad," said Dana Carney of Pasadena as she raced down burning streets of Altadena to find her friend, Michael Brown. Cellphone video from that January night shows the frightening moment.

Brown was in his Altadena house on the lookout for Carney. All the while, he knew that if he made one wrong move, flames would engulf his home.

"If you open the door to the house to look out, you're letting 100-mile-per-hour winds in with oxygen," he said.

With embers igniting, Brown decided to make a run for it. That's when Carney spotted him.

The two recounted their daring escape at the Pasadena Senior Center.

"He got in and we just had to get out of there," Carney said. "It was the scariest thing ever."

Disasters happen when you least expect them, so prepare now. Sign up for alerts at CalAlerts.org. Talk to your friends and family about an evacuation plan, and make sure that you have a go-bag packed.

"My phone, my tablet, my bank checks, money, and my credit card," Brown said about what was in his go-bag. He also made sure to pack important documents like his Social Security card and birth certificate.

"I have a list of all the things I need to take," said Sarah Sneider of Sierra Madre. She also evacuated the first night of the fires.

"This is my go-bag. And I have my purse that has my phone, my credit cards, my license, very important things. I have my charger, my hand sanitizer, toothbrush, toothpaste. Here's my mask, comb, and my list that I need to go through to make sure I have everything," Madre said, showing off her go-bag.

"Have your most essential documents and your medications with you, or alternatively, if you're asked to stay put and shelter in place, have a stay kit with you so that you have perishable items, water, and things that you might need for 24 or 48 hours," said Susan DeMarois, the Director of the California Department of Aging.

Pasadena resident Patricia Roach's supplies are behind her electric garage door. She needs to make sure she has another way in. Talking about it reminds her to plan ahead.

"I don't even know where the key is. So I would have to call a company," she said.

Whether it's an earthquake, wildfire, or flood, experts say the time to prepare is now.

And to help, the California Department of Aging has an emergency preparedness guide. It'll help you plan for any scenario.

"It's targeted for older adults, people with disabilities, and family caregivers. It has all the information you'll need to prepare for an emergency," said DeMarois.

You can find it by going to Aging.CA.gov. Click the emergency preparedness tab. It's available in seven languages.