Will COVID FLiRT variant lead to summer surge? Tracking travel concerns as cases rise

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Are we heading toward a summer COVID-19 surge? US health officials are keeping a very close eye on the latest FLiRT variant since the UK reported a rise in hospitalizations.

It's a combination of various omicron descendants, and Dr. Daniel Kijner, an emergency room physician at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, said there has been an increase in cases.

"Luckily, morbidity and mortality have remained the same," he said.

In the last three weeks, there's been a rise in COVID-related illnesses, according to Kijner. In fact, he ended up testing positive himself.

"This time, the variation was a little bit of more muscle aches, and I did have loss of taste and smell, but just very briefly," he said.

The most common symptoms are sore throat, congestion, and fatigue. Case counts in Los Angeles County have remained below 100 cases per week since April.

In June, it jumped to more than 150 cases per week, which is an undercount. Overall, hospitalizations remain lower than this time last year.

While FLiRt is much milder than previous variants, it can still be dangerous to people with various health conditions.

"Heart problems, lung problems, chronic, immune-compromised such as cancer. If you're going to be out in public, I would wear a mask," said Kijner.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says infections appear to be growing in 39 US states and territories.

While experts say they're expecting a lot of summer travel, many people plan to stay close to home and will continue with safe practices.

"A lot of my meetings can happen over the phone and through Zoom," said Robert De La Torre.

Whatever holiday plans you have, Kijner suggest you be very aware.

"It's very contagious," he said.