Will Ferrell takes us on a cross country road trip of discovery with his best friend Harper

Hitch a ride on a cross-country road trip in the new emotional documentary 'Will & Harper." It's a story about friendship and acceptance, with Will Ferrell and his longtime friend Harper Steele, who recently came out as a trans woman, hitting the road across America.

HOLLYWOOD -- You can hitch a ride on a cross-country road trip as part of a moving documentary about friendship and acceptance. Along for this ride: comedian Will Ferrell and a longtime friend. The twist? His pal, once known as Andrew, has transitioned and is now living life as a woman named Harper. The two hit the road to explore what's around the corner in America...and in their friendship.

"We've spent a lifetime just trying to make each other laugh and I think that's a great basis for any friendship so that's what it's been," said Harper Steele.

That close friendship goes back some 30 years. Ferrell and Steele decided to take a cross-country trip.

"I started to see the willingness that they were going to go to open up and be vulnerable with one another and navigate this, you know, challenging change in their friendship. And I just knew that we had something special pretty much from the start.," said director Josh Greenbaum.

"Harper wonderfully navigates and, to her credit, as she's done her entire life, she ends up making friends with all these people in this bar. And you just don't see it coming," said Ferrell.

"I want everyone to see it. I want parents, especially of trans children to see it. I'm very hopeful for the movie," said Steele.

When it comes to what they learned along the way, Ferrell is ever the comedian.

"I learned that Harper knows how to accessorize. She's got a mean glasses game. Every day, brand new pair of glasses," said Ferrell.

And with 240 hours of footage, the director says there is plenty you don't get to see! Probably some of my favorite moments were, on any given day, we would drive by a lot of, like, lawyer billboards, injury attorneys. And they called every single one of them!"

You can see "Will & Harper" in select theaters now. I will be on Netflix on Friday, September 27.

