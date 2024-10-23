California's 41st Congressional District race sees rematch between Ken Calvert and Will Rollins

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- "It's deja vu all over again in cities like Corona, Menifee, Lake Elsinore and Palm Springs, all part of Congressional District 41.

"Are you feeling fired up. Are you ready to fire Ken Calvert?" said Democrat Will Rollins.

Rollins' campaign to defeat Republican Rep. Ken Calvert is in its third year after coming up short in the 2022 midterms. But, Rollins says this time around feels different.

"I represent change. We've had 32 years of this guy and we need new blood in Washington DC in both parties, but that's never going to happen if we keep sending the same people back there who have been in congress since i was eight years old," said Rollins.

ABC7 caught up with Rollins at a campaign event in Corona the same day speaker of the house Mike Johnson was in the Inland Empire campaigning for Calvert. It's a sign of how competitive this race is and how important the seat is to who controls the house of representatives in Washington DC. Both candidates have raised millions, the most Calvert says he's ever raised and money is pouring in from outside the district.

In 2022, Calvert defeated Rollins by 11,000 votes, but in that election Rollins was unknown. Now he has name recognition and he could also be helped by the fact that traditionally, more people vote when a presidential election is on the ballot.

"His campaign is the same basic theme that I'm corrupt and that I've been around too long and that there needs to be a change except it's on steroids. On a lot of money advertising the same thing. But, I was a business guy and they've been running against me on these same things a long time, but I know he wants to raise taxed on small businesses and gas tax," said Calvert.

"My opponent voted against the largest bipartisan infrastructure bill in the history of the United States $300 million dollars in funding coming to riverside county as a result of that bill. Instead, he's bringing the speaker of the house, a guy that co-sponsored a national abortion ban. That's what Ken Calvert supports. Backed a national ban with no exceptions. Has voted to punish doctors and nurses for providing reproductive healthcare to women and that doesn't represent the 21st century," said Rollins.

We interviewed Calvert at an event in Lake Elsinore where he received the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Calvert believes the number one issue in this race is the economy and that his party is stronger on that issue.

"People are paying too much for groceries. Too much for gas. Too much for their insurance. Too much for their utilities. We need to turn this economy around," said Calvert.