Los Angeles County deputies searching for father and 2-month-old son missing in El Monte

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man and his 2-month-old son.

William Alexander Laster and William Alexander Laster Jr. were last seen around 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 10, in the 3400 block of Peck Road near Valley Boulevard in El Monte.

Their family is concerned for their well-being, noting that the father requires medication.

The father and son were last seen in a 2023 silver Nissan Murano with the California license plate 9HCE514.

William Jr. is described as a 2-month-old Black male infant, 1'07", 6 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black striped shirt, Nike pants, and a Louis blanket.

His father is described as a 35-year-old Black male, 5'11", 230 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He has a pyramid tattoo on his left shoulder and a Chicago Bulls logo on his abdomen. Laster was last seen wearing a button-up shirt with a cat on the back and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's East Los Angeles Station Detective F. Mendoza, Deputy D. Barragan, or the on-duty Watch Commander at (323) 264-4151.