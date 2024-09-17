All Lebanese citizens who own pagers were asked to throw them away immediately.

At least 8 dead, thousands injured after wireless devices explode across Lebanon, Hezbollah says

Pager devices exploded in the hands of their owners in a number of Lebanese regions on Tuesday, according to Hezbollah-owned Lebanese media

At least eight people are dead and over 2,750 people were injured after pager devices owned by a large number of workers in various Hezbollah units and institutions exploded on Tuesday, according to Lebanese officials and the group.

Among the dead were a 10-year-old girl in the eastern village of Saraain and two Hezbollah members, according to Hezbollah-owned Al-Ahed News.

"These explosions, the causes of which are still unknown, led to the martyrdom of a girl and two brothers, and the injury of a large number of people with various injuries," Hezbollah said in a statement.

About 200 of the injuries are critical, meaning they needed surgery, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health. Most of the injuries were to the face, hand or abdomen, officials said.

The Iranian ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those who had one of the pagers and was injured due to an explosion Tuesday, according to Iranian state TV.

Amani said in a phone call after the incident that he was "feeling well and fully conscious," according to Iranian state TV.

Hezbollah said it is conducting a "security and scientific investigation to determine the causes that led to these simultaneous explosions."

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has issued a statement Tuesday instructing all hospitals in various regions of Lebanon to be on maximum alert and raise their level of readiness to meet the rapid need for emergency health services.

The ministry noted that preliminary information indicates "the injuries were related to the explosion of wireless devices that were in the possession of the injured."

The ministry also asked all citizens who own pagers to throw them away immediately.

The Lebanese Red Cross said it has deployed "more than 30 ambulances" to help treat and evacuate "the wounded as a result of multiple explosions in the South, the Bekaa and the southern suburbs of Beirut," according to a post on its official X account.

The group also added "50 more ambulances and 300 Emergency Medical Technicians (are) on standby to assist in the evacuation of victims."

About 100 hospitals took in the wounded, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said.

Back in February, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had urged members to stop using mobile phones, saying, "I call for dispensing with cellphone devices at this stage, which are considered a deadly agent."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.