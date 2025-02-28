24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Woman arrested after breaking into San Bernardino animal shelter, releasing dogs

Friday, February 28, 2025 3:27PM
A woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into the San Bernardino Animal Shelter and released multiple dogs.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into the San Bernardino Animal Shelter and released multiple dogs using bolt cutters.

Video released by the city's animal services department shows the dogs running outside the building, while the woman walked away around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The San Bernardino Police Department eventually took the suspect into custody. Most of the dogs were located, including four that were found in a dumpster.

However, one dog is still missing - a cream-colored female Chihuahua named Louise.

Additional details about the incident were not available.

